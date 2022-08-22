NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers are ending in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the middle Rio Grande Valley this morning. The rest of the state is seeing drier skies, but the ground is wet, and flood waters have yet to recede in some spots. A flood warning is in effect for the Pecos River from Fort Sumner to Hagerman. Another flood warning is in effect for the Gila River in western Grant and northern Hidalgo counties. More scattered storms will develop in all of the mountains this afternoon, moving southeast off of the high terrain throughout the evening. There will also be some scattered storms in the low terrain of southeast New Mexico. Northeast New Mexico and the low terrain of the Four Corners will stay the driest today.

Meanwhile, the Metro, middle Rio Grande Valley, east mountains and central highlands will see more evening storms. The monsoon will produce daily mountain storms through the work week, and temperatures will stay cooler than normal all week.