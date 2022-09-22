It’s been a rather active day across northwest New Mexico with heavy rain/flash flooding over northern Sandoval County near Cuba. We’ve already collected 1-2″ of rain there this afternoon alone. So a good reminder to avoid low lying areas if in the warned zone. Otherwise, pack the umbrella for the metro this evening as scattered storms are rolling through the area. The storms are weakening, but still drop some locally heavier rain and slow traffic considerably. So plan on some delays there. The storms slowly move east throughout the evening. We’ll clear out later tonight from north to south with drier air arriving. So temperatures will be quite chilly waking up Friday morning over the northern mountain zones as temps crash near freezing. Mild temperatures continue to cling to southern NM however.

Storms return Friday afternoon for central NM, but much drier weather arrives north. So the northwest highlands will finally dry out Friday into the weekend. The ABQ metro could still see some scattered evening showers Friday, but we’ll dry out the rest of the weekend. High temperatures will hold steady into the lower to middle 80s for the Rio Grande Valley. The northeast corner will see a backdoor front move through Sunday morning. Temps will cool 5° or so into early next week for Clayton and Las Vegas. Some weaker monsoon moisture will try to spark some PM storms in the mountains.