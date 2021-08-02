Flooding likely for parts of New Mexico Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain in the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico will likely lead to flash flooding Tuesday. An axis of monsoon moisture has kept storm chances this afternoon across the western half of the state and in the northern mountains.

Rain will end Monday night, along with a Flash Flood Watch that is currently in effect. The axis of monsoon moisture shifts east Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance moves south across the state. This will provide the lift in an area of abundant moisture, and bring heavy rainfall to the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeastern New Mexico. Flooding and flash flooding will be likely in these areas.

Chances for scattered storms will continue along the central mountain chain through the northern mountains into northeastern New Mexico. Isolated heavy rain will still be possible too. High pressure will begin to move into the state Thursday, bringing in much drier air and a quick break from the monsoon storm chances for most through Saturday.

The area of high pressure that will move over the state late this week will move over Texas by this weekend and set up a more classic monsoon flow into early next week with increasing rain chances once again.