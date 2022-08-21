NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warmed a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached the lower 80s and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms are moving through the Gila and Sacramento mountains. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy, especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.

Overnight tonight, we’ll slowly clear out as rain showers end late. The storms over the Sangre de Cristo will stick around well past midnight. Our Monday will feature more storms with better coverage over central NM. The RGV could even see some storms arrive just in time for rush hour. Highs will hover in the middle 80s mostly for the next several days. We’ll see a rinse and repeat pattern midweek with storms firing up in the mountains and slowly trekking southbound into the valleys by evening. A weak disturbance moves through late week which will keep the afternoon thunderstorms alive. Next weekend, we’ll likely catch a break from the monsoon moisture and very active pattern.