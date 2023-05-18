NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are already building over the mountains as of Noon. Storms will move eastward off of the high terrain, into the adjacent valley and plains by mid-afternoon. Showers and storms will by widespread and numerous, similar to Wednesday.

There will be a chance for one or two strong or severe storms in Union and Quay counties, with damaging wind and small hail. There is also a chance for flash flooding in that same area, and especially around the wildfire burn scars in the northern mountains. A flash flood watch has been issued for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains for the rest of Thursday. Moisture content continues to increase Friday, and we will see showers and thunderstorms from the morning commute, all the way into the the evening. There will be a threat of flash flooding across much of northern and central NM on Friday. The weekend will stay stormy in the afternoons and evenings.