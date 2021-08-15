Flood warnings in effect tonight

Heavy returned to New Mexico Sunday. This time it was for the north. Parts of southeast Albuquerque are under a flood warning through midnight as torrential rain fell late in the evening. A general 1-2″ of rain fell across the Jemez, Rio Rancho, and southeast ABQ in just a couple hours. The storms are now moving southwest of the metro tonight. These storms are weakening and will continue to diminish by midnight. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight.

All this is fuel for Monday as those storms could produce some damage. We’ll begin the day with some sun. This will help destabilize the atmosphere and allow widespread storms to form. Some of these storms Monday will be strong to borderline severe packing some strong wind gusts over 60 mph and small sized hail. Temperatures will be closer to average before the storms arrive. But beyond Monday, drier air arrives for New Mexico. This will limit both the coverage and intensity of rain showers. So central and southern New Mexico looks much drier and warmer Wednesday through Friday.