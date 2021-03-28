Flawless spring day as temps warm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cool start around the region, but now our temperatures have warmed nicely thanks to high pressure overhead. This is bringing us warm and dry conditions through early Tuesday.

Monday will feature more powerful March winds as a dry cold front is heading our way. Expect strong wind gusts 30-45 mph. Red flag warnings are already posted for northeastern New Mexico.

Come Tuesday afternoon, we’re looking at a sharp dip in our temperatures behind a strong backdoor cold front. Temps will plunge a solid 15-30 degrees compared to Monday. These cooler numbers won’t stick around though, as even warmer temperatures come our way late week.

