NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are moving northeast through northern New Mexico, central and far eastern New Mexico. There are flash flood warnings for the Cerro Pelado burn scar in the Jemez Mountains, and in Curry County.

Storms are producing heavy rain, and grounds are saturated, leading to easier flooding. Flood watches will be in effect for northern and eastern New Mexico through tonight. There is also a marginal and slight risk of severe storms in the east plains, where a couple of supercells may produce damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. Storms that develop around the Sandias and west mountains will move northeast towards Santa Fe and the northern mountains. The middle and lower Rio Grande Valley, as well as southwest New Mexico will stay dry. Winds will be breezy across southeast New Mexico, but lighter than Wednesday for the rest of the state.