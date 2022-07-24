Our weather pattern continues changing tonight with monsoon moisture in full swing. Scattered storms continue mainly across western New Mexico and into the northern mountains. Some locally heavy rainfall is occurring right over the Cerro Pelado burn scar. This situation can be life threatening; so avoid low lying areas and arroyos in the Jemez and San Juan mountains. The Gila and parts of southwest NM picked up more than an inch of rain this weekend, with even Carlsbad getting some heavy rain. The next few days will feature more of the same with widespread mountain storms and more scattered valley showers across central NM including the RGV. The ABQ/Rio Rancho metro area will have much higher rain chances late week into next weekend with a backdoor cold front in the cards.

Because of the much higher moisture, our temperatures will slowly cool off as well. Our highs will even fall a couple degrees below average to close July. Southeast NM will hold the highest temps through the next week, but even Roswell’s streak of triple digits will likely end midweek. Their current streak stands at 16 days in a row after a 101° high Sunday. Otherwise, every other city in New Mexico was cooler than 100° as Albuquerque reached 93°, Santa Fe 89°, and Farmington 94°.