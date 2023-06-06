NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly quiet and dry. A few showers are ending in southeast New Mexico, and dense fog has developed near Raton Pass. High clouds moved into the state overnight, and skies will stay partly sunny today.

Storms will develop in the mountains from around 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the storms will move off of the high terrain by this evening. The Valley and plains will see a chance for rain by this evening and overnight. The heaviest and most widespread rain should arrive in the Valley after 7 p.m. Flood watches will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez and Sacramento Mountains, especially at the burn scars. A couple of severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind and hail.