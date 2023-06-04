This wet weather pattern is going to stick around into early next week. Showers and storms across far eastern New Mexico will continue to push slowly southeast towards the Texas border over the next couple hours. Most activity will dissipate past midnight, with low clouds sticking around east into early tomorrow morning. A few showers may stick around far northeastern New Mexico overnight and into the morning hours, before firing back up into Monday afternoon.

This heavy rainfall over already saturated soils has created the threat for flash flooding, especially over the most recent burn scars starting tomorrow. East canyon winds will pick up tonight, bringing a surge of moisture through the Central Mountain Chain. This will allow more widespread showers and storms to push farther west across New Mexico. Severe weather potential is still relatively low, with flash flooding being the main threat. The Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon, Cerro Pelado, and McBride burn scars have a Flood Watch in effect from 11 AM – 9 PM Monday.

By Tuesday, the moisture will reach to western and southern parts of the state. This will allow for even more widespread storms, but lower flash flooding potential. Still, can’t rule out burn scar flash flooding as this wet weather pattern sticks around into Wednesday as well. By Thursday, rain chances will be confined to far eastern/northeastern New Mexico, with drier air arriving by next weekend. The unsettled weather and increased moisture will keep temperatures below average throughout the week. Warmer weather will arrive along with the dry air, by the late week and into next weekend.