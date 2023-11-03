Very dry conditions will persist over the next several days as the jet stream stays well to our north. Today was anywhere from 2° to nearly 10° warmer than yesterday, and the warming trend will continue through this weekend. Tonight will be cool but not freezing for much of eastern, southern, and central New Mexico with freezing temperatures expected farther north/west.

Saturday will be a lovely day to get out and soak up some sunshine along with above-average temperatures. Mostly calm conditions will persist with highs a couple of degrees warmer than today. Sunday will be a degree or two warmer thanks to downslope warming as westerly upper-level winds will pick up by the afternoon. Breezy conditions will begin Sunday as upper-level winds strengthen, especially across eastern New Mexico.

Westerly upper-level winds will continue to strengthen across the state through Tuesday, bringing breezy to windy weather across the state each afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise gradually into early next week as well, with highs peaking Tuesday afternoon ahead of a Pacific low-pressure system approaching the state.

Next week’s storm system is still very uncertain in the exact timing/impacts. What is certain is cooler temperatures will arrive Thursday thanks to a weak Pacific cold front. Snow is possible across the Northern Mountains, but not widespread by any means. Better chances for rain will arrive late next week into next weekend. Check back in for details once the storm system forecast becomes a bit more certain. Either way, get out this weekend and enjoy some lovely weather for early November.