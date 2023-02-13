An upper level low pressure system is currently swirling over Arizona, beginning to push into the western parts of the state and into southern Colorado. This storm system will continue to push into New Mexico, bringing widespread valley rain and higher elevation mountain snow. Winds will be gusty across the south/southwest with Wind Advisories in effect. Temperatures will continue to drop as the storm crosses the state.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler in the metro and wind gusts will pick up, especially south. Potentially damaging to dangerous winds are expected south, with the Guadalupe Mountains possibly seeing gusts up to 95 mph – a High Wind Warning is in effect. For the rest of the east central and west central portions of the state, a High Wind Watch is in effect until Tuesday afternoon north or Wednesday afternoon south. There will be a brief break in the precipitation Tuesday early afternoon before another storm pushes in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

This second storm will pack an even bigger punch, especially when it comes to cold. It will drag down an arctic airmass from Canada, cooling down temperatures to more than 20 degrees below average. Some locations north and in the mountains are expected to remain below freezing for 48 hours Wednesday and into Thursday. This cold air will allow even heavier snow to fall across the state, with over a foot possible over the Northern Mountains through Wednesday. Travel will be tricky with all this snow, so make sure to take it slow on the roads and remain weather aware.