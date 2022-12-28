NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.

Some leftover snow showers will continue through the overnight into Thursday morning near the Continental Divide with minor accumulation expected for the AM commute. We’ll see peaks of sunshine Thursday as this first storm departs. Clouds will quickly return later Thursday night into Friday with lighter rain developing for southern NM as our second storm in the train arrives. The strongest one will move through later New Year’s Day into Monday with higher impacts. Stay tuned!