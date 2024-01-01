An active weather pattern sets up to start the new year. Multiple storms will bring rain and snow to New Mexico over the next several days.

It’s a quiet first day of 2024 across New Mexico with mid and upper level clouds spreading across the state. Rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow will begin moving into southwest New Mexico overnight as the first in a series of storm systems move through the state. Rain and mountain snow will move east across southern New Mexico through Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon. This storm will already move out of the state by Tuesday evening with clearing skies behind it. All the rain and mountain snow from this storm will stay south of I-40. Quieter weather and warmer temperatures return briefly on Wednesday.

A stronger and colder storm arrives Wednesday night into New Mexico. With the colder temperatures, snow levels will drop down to valley floors. Snow will be possible across much of New Mexico Thursday morning, including up to 1″ in the Albuquerque Metro. Areas in the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico. Heavier snow will fall across the mountains, high elevations, and northeast New Mexico. This storm could bring travel problems to parts of the state by Thursday morning. It will then move out of New Mexico by Friday morning, but leave colder temperatures in its wake.

Quieter weather will return again Friday and Saturday, but the colder temperatures will stick around. Yet another storm will move into New Mexico Sunday. With the colder air already in place, snow levels will once again be down to valley floors by Sunday night. This storm will bring even colder air in fact, with high staying below freezing next Monday across parts of the state.