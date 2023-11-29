This Wednesday is the calm before the storm across New Mexico, so get out today if you have any outdoor chores/activities you want to get done. Temperatures will be more seasonable across the state with a few upper level clouds streaming across the state. The first in a series of storms will arrive late tonight to western New Mexico.

Western high terrain will see snow overnight, with rain/snow mix in the lower elevations. The bulk of the moisture will push east into northern/central New Mexico by the early morning hours bringing more snow to the mountains and high elevations with a mix of rain and snow in the lower elevations. Isolated showers will continue across lower elevations in the afternoon, with snow pushing east. The East Mountains and east central parts of the state may see a brief band of heavy snow in the late morning/early afternoon. Most activity will dissipate by the evening with just a few flurries left across the highest elevations of northern/western New Mexico.

There will be a brief break in the action Thursday evening before another disturbance arrives Friday. More mountain snow and valley rain are expected. Albuquerque may see a few snow flurries in the early morning before transitioning to rain by the afternoon. The heaviest snow Friday will be across the northern half of the state. A few flurries will stick around Saturday morning before drying out later this weekend. Well below average temperatures will continue into early next week.