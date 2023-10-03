Parts of New Mexico will see their first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. Temperatures will hover near average into the weekend.

Tuesday is a much quieter day across New Mexico. Much drier air has moved back into the state, bringing more sunshine. A cold front has moved in, dropping temperatures slightly compared to Monday, but it is warmer in the southeastern part of the state. It is still a little breezy in parts of the state today too, but these winds will die down tonight. The combination of clear skies, dry air, and calm winds will bring the season’s first freeze to parts of western and northern New Mexico by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be warmer for the northern half of New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday while the eastern half of the state will hang onto cooler temperatures thanks to a couple of backdoor cold fronts that will keep temperatures near to below average for the beginning of October.

The weather gets a little more active on Friday with another backdoor cold front moving in. This front will bring a breezy canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley Friday night before dying down early Saturday morning. This will leave temperatures cooler to start the weekend before warming again starting Sunday. Overall, the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta looks good right now!

Next week gets a little more interesting with the potential for rain chances to return midweek.