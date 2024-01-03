NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is calm before our first big snowstorm of the year arrives tonight. Get out this afternoon if you have any outdoor chores/activities/errands to run, because tomorrow is going to be a lot colder and a lot wetter across the state. This afternoon will be mild and mostly sunny before cloud coverage increases this evening ahead of our next storm.

Snow and rain will move into western New Mexico tonight and continue to get heavier into early tomorrow morning as it slowly pushes east. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 11 PM for western New Mexico, 5 AM tomorrow for eastern parts of the state. Northern, western, and central New Mexico will likely be dealing with a slippery morning commute so make sure to take it slow and give yourself extra time on the roads.

The Albuquerque metro will be dealing with a rain/snow mix early tomorrow morning, expected to transition to a period of heavier snow throughout the late morning/early afternoon. The foothills/west mesa will pick up the most snow, but even valley locations in the metro could potentially see anywhere from a dusting to 1″! Santa Fe metro areas and I-25 will be dealing with tricky travel as well. Northeast and east central New Mexico will likely see some heavier snow throughout the late morning/early afternoon with tricky travel on I-40/US 64.

A few spotty flurries will stick around Thursday night before drier air arrives into Friday. Friday will be much drier with cold temperatures sticking around. Another disturbance will arrive Saturday, bringing very light snow to northern New Mexico. An even stronger, colder storm system will arrive Sunday and continue into Monday next week. Again, get out today before this very active and cold pattern takes hold!