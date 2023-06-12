Another day with two completely different weather stories depending on what part of the state you’re located. The west and southern parts of the state will be dealing with very dry air (7-15% humidity), gusty winds (up to 45 mph), and warm temperatures. The far south and central Rio Grande Valley have Red Flag Warnings in effect until 8 PM this evening.

The far northeastern corner of the state is dealing with severe weather. Showers and storms continued last night and all morning, now getting stronger into the afternoon hours. Strong storms will continue to form over the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, turning severe as they quickly push east/northeast over the lower elevations.

Many locations already have completely saturated soil, and any additional rainfall will lead to flash flooding in low lying areas. Union and Colfax counties have the highest potential. All of northeastern New Mexico has the chance to see severe storms including large hail (2″+), damaging wind gusts (60+ mph), and frequent lightning.

Most storm activity will die down past sunset. Overnight tonight and into early Tuesday morning will be calm and mostly clear. Temperatures by Tuesday afternoon will remain near to below average, similar to today. Isolated storms across far northern New Mexico are possible.

High pressure will build from the south starting Wednesday, allowing heat to build across the state. Many places will see the warmest temperatures of the year arriving Thursday. Heat will continue to build into the weekend ahead with dry air and breezy conditions sticking around for most of New Mexico.