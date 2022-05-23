NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another chance for storms returns to parts of northern and eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Windy weather and dry conditions will create a very high fire danger across the western half of the state.

Rain and storms wrap up for most late this evening, with the exception of northern and eastern New Mexico. Rain will pick up early Tuesday morning in the Raton area, eventually spreading into the rest of northeastern New Mexico through tomorrow morning. Light snow will fall across the peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains early tomorrow morning too. Light snow will even be possible in Red River and Angel Fire.

Another round of scattered showers and storms will develop Tuesday afternoon from the northern mountains down to southeastern New Mexico. Heavy rain will be possible in these storms and could bring rain to parts of the northern mountains impacted by wildfires. The big concern Tuesday will be the potential for flash flooding over burn scar areas.

A cold front will also be pushing across New Mexico Tuesday, continuing to cool temperatures off statewide and dropping temperatures back to near or well-below average for this time of year. In western New Mexico, strong winds will combine with extremely dry air to create a very high fire danger all the way into the Rio Grande Valley.

Quieter weather returns starting Wednesday. It will still be breezy in the afternoon as drier air moves into the eastern half of the state. Temperatures will also begin to warm Wednesday. On Thursday, high pressure will build into the state. This will really start a warming trend that will last into the weekend. Winds start to pick up again on Friday and will continue to gain strength through Sunday afternoon.