NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another hot, dry, and breezy to windy day ahead. Elevated to critical fire danger is forecast for the north central, northeastern, and east central portions of New Mexico as winds gust 35-40 mph and humidity gets down to 7-15%. Fire danger will persist through 8 PM this evening before calmer conditions return by Wednesday.

While elevated fire danger remains to the north, a little bit of moisture remains to the south. There is the potential for isolated storms on the southeastern corner of the state this afternoon and early evening before drying out into mid week.

An area of high pressure will dominate the state Wednesday, with quieter conditions expected throughout the day. This high will push east into the late week, as a strong low pressure system sits off the West Coast. This will bring a typical monsoon setup across the Southwest US into the weekend, with moisture surging into the state from Mexico.

The western and central parts of the state have the best potential to see a majority of the monsoon moisture. Daily showers and storms are expected, ranging from Thursday into early next week. Eastern portions of the state may see an isolated shower or storm, but most of the rain is expected further west.