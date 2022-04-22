Fire danger continues Saturday, but the winds won’t be as strong as Friday. Calm winds return early next week.

Damaging wind gusts brought an extreme fire danger across New Mexico Friday afternoon. Widespread gusts over 60 mph were recorded with some areas exceeding 70 mph gusts. These winds combined with extremely dry conditions and warm temperatures have lead to extreme fire behavior with new and existing fires. Windy weather will continue through the overnight. Most areas will see lighter winds by Saturday morning, but the higher terrain will still hold onto windy conditions. Strong winds have also resulted in areas of dense, blowing dust and dust storms. A cold front is also moving across New Mexico.

Windier weather will return again Saturday afternoon, but it won’t be nearly as windy as Friday. Regardless, it will still be very dry and therefore another day of high fire danger will return. Winds die down more so on Sunday as cooler than average temperatures stick around. By Monday, most of the state should finally see very light to calm winds. A ridge of high pressure builds in overhead next week bringing in warmer temperatures by the middle of the week. However, windier weather will also return for the second half of the week.