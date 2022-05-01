NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing much milder temperatures with some clouds to begin our day. It’ll sure be an interesting one across the state with wildfires, strong wind gusts, and severe storms with hail all possible later today in different parts of NM.

The winds will cause some more problems this afternoon with much higher wind gusts 35-50 mph. Another powerful storm is swinging across the Great Basin and will move into the Rockies later. This puts New Mexico on the southern edge once again, meaning more higher wind gusts for Sunday. Red Flag warnings are in effect for western and central NM throughout the day with strong southwest wind gusts. Air quality is a concern for Santa Fe and Las Vegas but will lift north later.

High temperatures will warm 5-10° from Saturday with highs in the middle 80s for Albuquerque, near 90° for Roswell, and 80° for Santa Fe under mostly sunny skies. Much drier air arrives from the west later Sunday evening. Meanwhile, eastern NM will see some strong to severe storms in the late afternoon as low-level moisture dramatically increases from southeast winds. This will set up a dry line, providing areas of lift for stronger storms, especially near Tucumcari, Clovis, and Portales. Monday will see cooler, drier weather with some stronger afternoon wind gusts east of the central mountains. Unfortunately, continued dry and windy afternoons remain a part of our forecast all through next week. Temperatures will hover near to slightly above average for early May.