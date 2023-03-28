NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What season is it? It felt like winter to start this Tuesday, with below average temperatures persisting across the state today. A bit of upper level cloud coverage is streaming in overhead across parts of the state, but dry conditions will continue throughout this afternoon and evening. It may be a bit breezy across the far northeast/southwest, but generally much calmer than yesterday.

Tomorrow will be a lovely spring day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming up to average, if not a couple of degrees above, across New Mexico. It may be breezy across higher elevations, gusts up to 35 mph, but valley areas including the metro will only see gusts around 20 mph with light southerly winds. Winds from the south will draw warmer air from Mexico over the state. The winds will pick up into Thursday as a storm system arrives.

The upper level jet will move directly over the state Thursday, oriented from southwest to northeast. This will bring very gusty, potentially damaging, winds 50-60+ mph. Isolated valley rain and higher elevation snow will move over the Four Corners and Northern Mountains into Thursday afternoon. Moisture will be very limited, so accumulation will not be nearly as significant as the last couple storms the moved over the state. The metro has the potential for an overnight shower Thursday/early Friday, but most of the southern and eastern parts of the state will remain dry and windy. Cooler Friday as the storm system departs, with isolated Northern Mountain snow continuing. Warmer temperatures will arrive into the beginning of April.