It begins today: the monsoon season thanks to a strong storm building along the west coast. This will pull moisture from the Pacific Ocean and shift our upper level winds more southerly. Another big help is the ridge of high pressure to our east pulling Gulf moisture into the Southwest as well. So all this equals an earlier onset to the monsoon season. We’ll take it given the dry and windy spring. Santa Fe already broke their dry streak Thursday with rain in the afternoon. It was their 3rd longest dry streak on record. Albuquerque’s lives on, but is in jeopardy beginning this afternoon. The greatest chance for scattered storms will be across the mountains and areas near the Continental Divide. Eastern NM stays dry through the first half of the weekend though where temps will still be very hot, in the upper 90s to around 100°. Otherwise, west and central NM begins cooling off, even trending below average.

Late weekend into early next is when we’ll see the afternoon storms begin shifting across central to eastern parts of the state. So everyone will get in on the action with late day scattered storms. Some of these could cause real concerns over flash flooding particularly over the burn scars. But given the dire fire conditions, we’ll take the much needed moisture. For the Albuquerque metro area, our best chances for rain are Sunday and Monday. Temperatures trend slightly cooler each day with more moisture, clouds, and rainfall. For early next week our highs will only be in the lower to middle 80s. Dust off that umbrella!