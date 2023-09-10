High pressure continues to slowly drift south today and into tonight. This is drawing upper-level moisture from Jova, a storm currently swirling in the Pacific, up across the Desert Southwest and will continue to early this week. Overnight, the first in a series of fronts will arrive. This will keep shower and thunderstorm activity across the northern portion of the state overnight and into early Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, another backdoor cold front will arrive. This will bring abundant low-level moisture surging from northeastern to southwestern New Mexico throughout the day. The heaviest rain Monday will be across the northeastern corner of the state before another front brings even more low-level moisture farther south and west Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will see widespread showers and thunderstorms statewide.

Along with rain, the backdoor fronts will also bring much more comfortable temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be nearly 20 degrees (or more) cooler than what we’ve felt this weekend. Many places will see highs in the 60s and 70s for the first time since May. Drier air will work its way back across the state by the late week. This will bring slightly warmer conditions, but still seasonable to below average statewide. This past weekend could be the hottest conditions we feel for the rest of the year, fingers crossed.