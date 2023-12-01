A weak disturbance currently pushing across the state is bringing isolated rain and snow showers across northern, central and western New Mexico. The precipitation is much lighter and less widespread compared to yesterday’s activity, expected to continue into the afternoon and early evening. High elevations and mountains will see snow, low elevations will see rain. Albuquerque will likely see rain, with the very slight chance it could turn into snow late tonight.

Snow will continue across the northern mountains overnight before drying out into Saturday. Colder than average temperatures will stick around. Sunny skies and dry air will return across the state, with breezes picking up especially east. Windy conditions with gusts up to 50 mph are expected east, closer to 30 mph in the Albuquerque metro. It will be breezy but not as windy Sunday as the jet stream lifts north.

As the jet stream lifts, it will allow temperatures to rise Sunday afternoon. Highs will be much more seasonable statewide, and continue to warm into early next week. A period of dry and calm conditions will arrive early next week. There is the potential for another storm system to arrive next weekend, so get any outdoor activities done this weekend if you can.