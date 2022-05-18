NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is quiet, but a backdoor cold front is moving into northeast New Mexico. This week keeps temperatures about five degrees cooler in that area, with a chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening, thanks to in increase in moisture and some nearby instability. Isolated showers and storms will pop up off of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains during the early-mid afternoon, moving eastward into the highlands during the afternoon and evening. A storm may become strong or severe, with hail and strong, damaging wind gusts. Lightning and erratic winds may cause issues at the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, and impose new fire risks.

Winds will stay lighter today, with gusts up to 25-30 mph. However, stronger winds arrive Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will stay hot in most areas today, with near-record highs. Temperatures will be hot Thursday and Friday, before cooling down Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves through.