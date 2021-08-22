Few storms linger overnight

Our much higher dew points and humidity levels have brought us scattered showers and thunderstorms this Sunday evening. There are still two clusters of storms producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. The heaviest of the rain is near Santa Rosa and south of Socorro. These storms could drop an inch or so of rain in a short period of time. So flash flooding remains a threat through midnight. There’s a weak disturbance moving through central New Mexico this evening as well, keeping showers around later than normal. Overall high temperatures scaled back a few degrees due to the rain.

Monday will feature more isolated afternoon storms with flooding being less of a threat. Our temps begin warming up as well due to a ridge of high pressure moving west from east Texas. This is what will dry us out and boost our highs into the middle 90s through midweek before more monsoon moisture returns later this week.