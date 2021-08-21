Few showers south, otherwise mostly clear and milder overnight

Drier air took hold over most of New Mexico Saturday with the exception being far southeast NM. Just east of Carlsbad received some heavier rain along with parts of Lea County saw between 1-2″. Most of our area enjoyed mainly sunny conditions with pretty hot temperatures. Temperatures hit 90 degrees in Albuquerque and 92 in both Socorro and T or C. Roswell was the winner of the day with 97 degrees. The heat will be more of a factor next week.

For Sunday, expect better rain chances and coverage across our state. The PM storm coverage stretches from the San Andreas mountains northward into the East Mountains. So for the Albuquerque metro area, expect a couple isolated PM storms around dinner. Our dewpoints stay higher for another day until some drier and hotter air arrives midweek. By then we’ll be talking widespread mid 90s in central NM! Summertime heat isn’t over quite yet.

