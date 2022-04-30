Our state enjoyed a much calmer and cooler day Saturday. Wind gusts weren’t nearly as strong as they were Friday, but still gusted 30-35 mph across northern NM. Fire crews made some progress on the big fires, but we’ll run into some problems Sunday with much higher wind gusts. Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next storm. Wind speeds will slowly increase overnight also, as another storm approaches the central Rockies. This puts New Mexico on the southern edge once again, meaning more higher wind gusts for Sunday. Red Flag warnings are in effect for western and central NM throughout the day with southwest wind gusts 35-45 mph. This will help fire growth northeast of the Cerro Pelado and Calf Canyon blazes.

High temperatures will warm 5-10° from Saturday with highs in the middle 80s for Albuquerque, near 90° for Roswell, and 80° for Santa Fe under mostly sunny skies. Much drier air arrives from the west later Sunday evening. Meanwhile, eastern NM will see some strong to severe storms in the late afternoon as low level moisture dramatically increases from southeast winds. This will set up a dry line, providing areas of lift for stronger storms especially near Tucumcari, Clovis, and Portales. Monday will see cooler, drier weather with some stronger afternoon wind gusts east of the central mountains. Unfortunately, continued dry and windy afternoons remain a part of our forecast all through next week. Temperatures will hover near to slightly above average for early May.