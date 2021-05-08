Few clouds to start, becoming very windy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning! We saw quite a bit of rain Friday afternoon. We’re seeing some moisture linger across the eastern half of New Mexico in the form of clouds and high dew points. But those will be quickly moving out later Saturday thanks to very strong westerly winds 30-40 mph. Look for seasonal temperatures today with the most rapidly warming temps across the east from downsloping winds over the mountains.

For Sunday, another backdoor cold front swings through across the northeastern part of the state. This will bring more rain showers and slightly cooler temperatures with continued stronger wind gusts. The front lingers across the area towards the beginning of the week keeping those showers alive each afternoon. Otherwise in Albuquerque and points southwest, it remains dry and relatively mild. Highs will top out near 80 degrees in the metro through the next several days.