Few clouds east tonight otherwise calm and mild

We’re seeing a band of clouds move through eastern New Mexico this evening. It’ll be a quiet and milder overnight especially for the south. Temps over the higher spots west will once again be below freezing. But there’s still plenty of warm air left to begin our new week as high pressure is still in charge for now.

So for Monday we’ll see mainly sunny skies and very warm temperatures east of the mountains. Highs will be within a couple degrees of record highs for places like Roswell, Tucumcari, and Las Vegas. Overall, Monday will be the calmest day of the week before the stronger winds arrive Tuesday. We’ll see wind gusts 25-35+ mph midweek. This will signal a big weather pattern change. A powerful cold front will cross the state Wednesday bringing us back to reality. We’ll lose 15-25° by Thursday statewide! However, we stay dry once again through this storm. No rain is in sight once again for the foreseeable future. If we can go the rest of the month without rain, it’d only be the 10th November in recorded history Albuquerque has done this.