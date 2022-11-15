Temperatures that are more common in mid-winter than mid-November are expected throughout the entire work week ahead. More blasts of arctic air will persist throughout the week, reinforcing the cold temperatures and keeping them cold across the state. Along with the cold, there will also be the potential for some more snow flurries.

The jet stream will become more amplified today brought by a strong and elongated high pressure system sitting off the Pacific Coast. This will orientate the jet north to south, dragging bitter cold air straight from Canada straight into New Mexico. This arctic chill will arrive by tomorrow, with high temperatures Wednesday colder than the average coldest winter high temperature.

By Thursday afternoon, a backdoor cold front will begin to push south into northeastern New Mexico. It will bring gusty east canyon winds across the Central Mountain Chain, but whether or not it reaches Santa Fe and Albuquerque is still uncertain. Either way, this front will bring arctic air across the state and the potential for record breaking cold temperatures across the northeast, with Raton and Clayton possibly not even getting out of the 20s Friday afternoon. Keep that warm winter weather gear handy all week long.