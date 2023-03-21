Rain showers fell across the Albuquerque metro through the late morning hours, while heavier rain and snow fell to the west and north. This line of snow and rain will push north over the next couple hours, with the metro mostly remaining dry and cloudy this afternoon. Northern Mountain snow will continue throughout the afternoon and early evening, getting heavy at times. Most precipitation will remain confined to higher elevations closer to Colorado overnight. Southern and eastern parts of the state will remain dry, warmer, and windy.

Tomorrow will be even windier as another wave of moisture and associated disturbance arrives. A line of snow and rain will push east across the Arizona border, moving towards the Continental Divide through the morning. It will fall apart as it moves into central New Mexico, bringing only an isolated chance for an afternoon shower in the metro. Northern and western New Mexico will see valley rain and mountain snow. The eastern half of the state will remain mostly dry but very windy – gusts across could get up to 55-65 mph.

Mostly cloudy conditions will remain across the state through tomorrow. By Thursday, drier air will invade the southern half of the state and allow a lot more sunshine compared to earlier this week. Temperatures will remain well below average across the state Thursday and into Friday. Models are still uncertain with rain potential, but more waves of snow and rain are expected across the northwest and northern quadrants of the state. More active weather will arrive this weekend and into next week…remain weather aware.