Today featured slightly cooler temperatures than yesterday across the Rio Grande Valley with more cloud coverage and a much lighter breeze. More sunshine far east allowed those temperatures to warm back to seasonable. Light breezes will persist tonight, before winds ramp back up tomorrow afternoon.

Along with windier conditions tomorrow, gusts 25-45 mph across the state, temperatures will also be warmer. Highs in Albuquerque are expected to be around 70, mid to upper 70s south, and 50s/60s north. Mid to upper 80s are possible across the southeast by Saturday as a storm system arrives to northern New Mexico.

Moisture will begin moving into southern Colorado and the Four Corners Friday afternoon, bringing light higher mountain snow and lower elevation rain. It will continue to push east over the Northern Mountains into Saturday, bringing the potential for a few inches of accumulation. The San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado will easily pick up the most snow, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the San Juan Mountains above 10,000 feet where 10-20 inches of accumulation is possible. Most of the moisture from this system will remain well to our north, but we can’t rule out the very slight potential for an isolated rain drop or two Saturday in the metro.

Light snow and spotty rain showers will stick around Sunday to the north. Quieter and warmer weather will continue into the middle of next week before another winter storm potentially brings even more widespread precipitation, more winds, and cooler temperatures into late next week. Enjoy these above average conditions while they last!