Monday morning is quiet and cool across the state. A storm will move toward the Southwest today, bringing upper level moisture to New Mexico. This will cause clouds to build over the mountains this afternoon and evening, and there will be isolated storms in southwest NM, but only light showers or sprinkles further north.

The Metro may see virga this evening, which is evaporating rain, only allowing sprinkles and gusty winds to make it to the ground. Spotty showers will be possible overnight across the state, and Tuesday morning. Heavier storms will cross southern NM on Tuesday, with only spotty showers and storms in central and northern NM. Temperatures will cool a few degrees Monday, and about five to ten more degrees on Tuesday, behind a cold front.