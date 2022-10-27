NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is milder and quiet. Temperatures are mostly above freezing, in the 30s, 40s and 50s. However, temperatures will not be warming up much for central or northern New Mexico, thanks to a cold front moving in, so keep the warmer layer around. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and rain and snow will hold off for most areas during the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains start at 9 AM. Snow will build into the high terrain up north during the morning and midday. Heaviest snow will fall this afternoon through tonight. Little to no accumulation will come down around the Jemez, and the valley will see rain showers. Overnight, rain will move through all of eastern New Mexico, and scattered showers will continue through the day on Friday.

The storm will bring in strong winds by the afternoon and evening. A wind advisory will be in effect for much of western and southern New Mexico. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected within the advisory. The Metro and valley will not see as high of winds, with 30-40 mph gusts.