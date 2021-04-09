Extremely windy and dry start to the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Get ready for another breezy one! Look for gusts reaching 30-40 mph later this afternoon as a backdoor cold front moves across eastern New Mexico. Meanwhile, skies will be bright and clear as very dry air continues moving in from the west.

Temperatures cool about 5-10 degrees across the east by Saturday, while the rest of us hold onto milder numbers through Sunday. Later this weekend, a stronger cold front moves in across the east bringing even higher wind gusts. We stay dry through both of them, but some rain chances do sneak back into the state by the middle of next week. Also, cooler than average temperatures are in that extended forecast. So a little pattern change is on the way!