NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool, clear and mostly calm. Winds have stayed gusty near Las Vegas, and the winds will pick up more by late morning. It is going to be a gusty day, with wind advisories for the whole state, and high wind warnings in western New Mexico.

Wind gusts will be at least 55 mph this afternoon and evening. The strong winds will continue in the mountains overnight, before picking up even more speed on Tuesday. Almost all of the state will be under high wind warnings on Tuesday, with at least 60 mph gusts. All of the state will be under high fire danger Monday, most of the state except northwest NM on Tuesday. The Four Corners could see spotty snow and rain showers on Tuesday. A strong cold front will drop temperatures on Tuesday by around fifteen to thirty degrees.