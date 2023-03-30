NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is warmer and mostly clear. Breezes are already picking up in eastern and southern New Mexico. A spring storm will bring very strong winds to the state by around midday, through this evening. High wind warnings and wind advisories will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM. Fifty to seventy mile per hour wind gusts are expected across the state. Even the Metro could see gusts as high as 55 mph. Due to the high winds and dry air moving in, there will be high fire danger for the Rio Grande Valley, southern and eastern New Mexico.

The storm will bring limited moisture to the Four Corners by this afternoon. Snow will start in the San Juan Mountains today, where 5 to 10 inches of snow will accumulate through tomorrow. A dusting to a few inches of accumulation will be possible in the northern mountains tonight through midday Friday. There may be some light snow showers around the central high terrain and east mountains through early Friday morning. More high winds are expected across the east on Friday, and fire danger will remain high.