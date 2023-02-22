NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds are picking up Wednesday morning, as the next winter storm moves towards New Mexico. High wind warnings are in effect until 2 a.m. tonight, as winds will gust at 60 to 85 mph across the state.

Wind will cause wind damage, blowing dust and snow, power outages, and strong crosswinds on the roads. There will also be winter weather in the mountains and Four Corners. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect until 8 p.m., and the high terrain may pick up half a foot to over one foot of snowfall. Roads will be slick by this afternoon, as the snow moves in.