NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another winter storm has arrived to New Mexico, already seeing 65+ mph early this morning. The winds are only going to continue to pick up into this early afternoon. Gusts could get up to 85+ mph across the south, east, and higher elevations. High Wind Warnings are in effect until early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather Service a snow squall warning has been issued for multiple parts of New Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

Along with the winds, a line of heavy snow and rain is currently pushing across the northwest. This band of snow will slowly dissipate as is pushes east over the Central Mountain Chain. We have the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley where temperatures are a bit too warm for snow. Places that do see snow, combined with the strong winds, will really decrease visibility at times. If you can, stay indoors today and avoid travel if possible.

The storm system will quickly exit the state tonight, leaving behind cooler temperatures and breezy conditions into Thursday. The breezy conditions will stick around through Friday, as temperatures begin to rebound into the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to seasonable, if not above average into Saturday before more rain and snow chances return across the state Sunday.