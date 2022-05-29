NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First the record heat Saturday and now, the extreme winds and fire danger for today. We’re starting our Sunday with very warm temps across central and eastern NM. We’re already seeing temperatures cool northwest to southeast as a cold front is moving through the state. This is all part of a very strong storm system to our northwest which will bring gusty and potentially damaging wind gusts of 45-60+ mph this afternoon. The strongest winds from the jet stream will be near the Four Corners region. So maybe not the best day to have outdoor Memorial Day picnics, unfortunately.

This cold front will wash away the record heat across eastern NM Saturday afternoon. Temps will cool around 5-10° Sunday and then another 5-8° Memorial Day. We continue to see high wind gusts through early next week, just not as strong as Sunday as drier air pushes in from the west.

After two sunny and dry days Monday and Tuesday, we’ll finally have some moisture to talk about mid to late next week. Our winds shift southeasterly, and this will help the fire conditions out greatly by giving chances for PM showers and thunderstorms especially east of the central mountains. Temperatures during this time will be more seasonal to end May and begin June with highs in the middle to upper 80s across the Rio Grande Valley.