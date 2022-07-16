NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Whew! Get ready for the high heat this weekend. We’ll see very hot temperatures soaring into the upper 90s to the lower 100s for much of the state. This will also push the UV index to the 11-12 range which is extreme during the early afternoon hours. So reapply that sunscreen if you’re outdoors. Some records are also possible for eastern New Mexico as Clovis and Roswell soar into the triple digits with some drier air rotating through central and east NM. This will limit any storms from developing throughout the weekend for most of the south. There’s still enough moisture underneath the ridge of high pressure to fuel afternoon mountain storms, mainly over the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo. But they won’t be terribly widespread. We’ll see better storm coverage slightly across the north.

We’ll see a weak move through the northeast earlier Sunday. This will raise storm chances for this part of the state Sunday. Some will try to enter the Rio Grange Valley late Sunday, but not before another scorcher. With more moisture, we’ll see a better cold front push into the state Tuesday. So the storm coverage will be higher mid-next week, especially as our ridge of high pressure moves westward away from us. Higher dew points will arrive bringing some rain and cooling temps a few degrees.