Extreme heat peaks Saturday, storms on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning! Temps are once again on the milder side of average due to some higher humidity across the state. We’re waking up to temperatures around 70 degrees, but they’ll peak around 100 degrees for Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Farmington could break its all-time record high temperature of 105 degrees this afternoon as well!

Relief is on the way, though, for the second half of the weekend. We’ll see temps drop around 10 degrees or so by Sunday afternoon. But we’ll begin increasing the PM storm coverage across the state.

Southern New Mexico will have the highest threat of severe weather, mainly being smaller hail and damaging winds. We could also see some flash flooding across Socorro and Chaves Counties. So the late-day rains aren’t going anywhere in this forecast, even as we dry out a little for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll still see the storms begin across the northern mountains and move southward each afternoon.