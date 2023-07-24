NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are heating back up today, after a minor weekend cool down. Heat advisories will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley and several other parts of the state, where high temperatures will be in the 100s, and reaching record hot status.

Skies will be sunny through the early afternoon. Showers and weak storms will develop over the northern and western mountains by mid-afternoon. Storms will move southwest off of the high terrain, but most will weaken and dissipate quickly, thanks to dry surface air in the lower elevations. Some light showers will be possible in the east mountains and plains, along with Sandoval and Santa Fe counties. The Metro will stay mainly dry, with sprinkles possible near Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and Placitas.

Tuesday will be even hotter by one to three degrees, with more record temperatures expected. Showers and weak storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains by mid-afternoon. It will be another mostly dry day in the lower elevations, including the Rio Grande Valley. Sprinkles and virga will be possible in the Metro area, but no considerable rainfall is expected in the valley until the second half of the week.