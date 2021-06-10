Extreme Heat Alerts for some across the state

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Businesses are offering cash bonuses to entice new workers across the state. Now, a New Mexico school district is taking the same approach to recruiting more teachers. Gallup-Mckinley Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt says it's challenging to hire teachers right now because so many districts are short-staffed, so they are offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to get their classrooms filled.

"We are right in the thick of it this recruiting season. This is why we are offering these incentives now to make sure we are being competitive. This is a great area to work, it's a diverse unique community. It's not Albuquerque, Santa Fe, or Las Cruces where there may be a lot more things to do but we have a lot to offer," Hyatt says.