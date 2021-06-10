Extreme Heat Alerts for some across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Near record high temperatures will hold across the east through Friday. Temperatures will likely top 108° in southeastern New Mexico.
Southcentral areas will be very as well on Friday. By the weekend a little moisture creeps into the east supporting scattered afternoon storms.