NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is mild and mostly to partly sunny. Showers and weak thunderstorms are ending in far southern New Mexico. We will see more extreme heat across the state today.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s, 100s and 110s. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley and the east plains. Showers and thunderstorms will develop west and southwest mountains, Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains. Showers and storms will then push east/southeast off of the high terrain into the Rio Grande Valley and east plains. There will be a chance for evening sprinkles and light showers in the Metro.