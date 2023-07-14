NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure has become elongated across the Desert Southwest, with the strongest circulation over southern California. This is bringing the highest temperatures to our west today, but drawing in drier air to the northern half of the state. Drier air will allow more sunshine, and therefore more heat, potentially bringing the warmest temperatures of the year so far into this afternoon.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will form this afternoon over the southern high terrain, pushing into the lower valley areas. This will bring hit or miss action for southern New Mexico, not a rain all day scenario. A backdoor cold front will arrive to northeast New Mexico later tonight. This will bring the potential for strong to severe storms in northeastern New Mexico tonight, mainly including large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The backdoor front will most likely bring a breezy east canyon wind overnight and into Saturday across the middle Rio Grande Valley with gusts up to 25-40 mph. It will also bring temperatures down a degree or two across the northern half of the state this weekend. However, even with slightly cooler temperatures it’s still going to be very hot.

By early next week, high pressure will once again return to center itself over New Mexico. This will allow heat to continue to build even more into early to mid next week. A Heat Advisory remains in effect across southern New Mexico through Tuesday morning, as dangerous heat is not going anywhere anytime soon. Stay safe and weather aware this weekend.